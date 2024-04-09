External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary-General of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Theodora Gentzis (Photo credits: X/@DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary-General of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Theodora Gentzis discussed strengthening economic and political cooperation between India, Belgium and the EU on Tuesday.

EAM Jaishankar received the Secretary General of Belgium Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier today.

Also Read | Ola To Shut Down International Operations in the UK, New Zealand and Australia Amid Rising Competition To Focus on Indian Market.

The two ministers discussed strengthening economic and political cooperation between India, Belgium and the EU.

They also discussed the concerns of our diamond industry.

Also Read | Malaysia: Uproar in Asian Country Over Vern’s Holdings’ Shoes Bearing Logo Resembling Arabic Word for God Weeks After Controversy Over Socks Printed With ‘Allah’; Company Head Apologises.

Moreover, Jaishankar and Gentzis exchanged views on semiconductors and green growth.

"Pleased to receive Secretary General @BelgiumMFA Theodora Gentzis today. Discussed strengthening economic and political cooperation between India, Belgium and the EU. Took up the concerns of our diamond industry. Also exchanged views on semiconductors and green growth," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1777606404859179253

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Belgian PM Alexander De Croo and congratulated him for the successful hosting of the First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.

The two leaders also reviewed relations between the two nations and discussed strengthening ties and advancing the India-EU Partnership under the Belgian Presidency.

Belgian PM De Croo said that the two leaders discussed growing commercial relations between New Delhi and Brussels, including in sectors of semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and green hydrogen. He also said that Belgium would send a royal trade mission to India.

The two leaders affirmed their commitment to further bolster the India - EU Strategic Partnership under the ongoing Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

They exchanged views on regional and global developments. They agreed upon the need to enhance cooperation and support for the early restoration of peace and security in the West Asia region and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)