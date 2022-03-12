New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended greetings to his Mauritian counterpart Alan Ganoo, the Government, and the people of Mauritius on the occasion of their National Day.

"Warm greetings to FM Alan Ganoo and the Government and people of Mauritius on the occasion of their National Day. Our Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policies will keep adding to the strength of the truly special #IndiaMauritius partnership," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Mauritius, a small island country in the Indian ocean, celebrates its National day on March 12 to commemorate its independence from British rule on the same day in 1968.

India, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives on Thursday agreed upon a roadmap for further cooperation to enhance and strengthen maritime regional security and countering terrorism as well as Transnational Organised Crime at the 5th NSA level meeting of Colombo Security Conclave.

Earlier in January, PM Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually. They also launched the Civil Service College and 8 MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India's development support.

"We have pledged to alleviate the housing programmes by building more houses and without losing side on the need to provide other facilities. Thanks to the generous grant of 20 million USD by the government of India and add some 25 million USD under the Indian Line of Credit," the Maldivian Prime Minister had said. (ANI)

