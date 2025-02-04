New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has on the Independence Day of Sri Lanka extended his felicitations to Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening its "multi-faceted partnership" with the neighbouring country.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Warmest felicitations to FM @HMVijithaHerath, the Government and people of Sri Lanka on their Independence Day. Committed to advancing our multi-faceted partnership benefitting our people."

Following Jaishankar's greetings, Herath said that he looks forward to working closely with his Indian counterpart to further strengthen the cooperation and partnership between India and Sri Lanka.

Thank you @DrSJaishankar for your warm greetings. Looking forward to working with you closely to further strengthen our cooperation and partnership," Herath wrote on X.

Meanwhile, highlighting the special bond between the two nations, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu expressed confidence that their ties will strengthen further through increased cooperation.

Sharing a post on X, Muizzu wrote, "Heartfelt Independence Day felicitations to President @anuradisanayake, Prime Minister @Dr_HariniA, the government, and the friendly people of Sri Lanka. Our countries share a special bond based on shared values, understanding, and mutual trust. I am confident that the Sri Lanka-Maldives ties, underscored by neighbourliness, centuries-old friendship, and goodwill will elevate through increased engagements. Wishing the people of Sri Lanka peace, prosperity, and continued success."

On Sri Lanka's 77th Independence Day, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa paid tribute to the individuals who sacrificed their lives for the "unparalleled journey toward unity and freedom."

On X, Rajapaksa wrote, "I bow my head in honour of the fearless souls who breathed and sacrificed their lives for the unparalleled journey toward unity and the dream of freedom. Wishing everyone a joyful celebration on the 77th Independence Day of Sri Lanka. May our motherland be victorious!"

Notably, National Day, also known as Independence Day, is a Sri Lankan national holiday celebrated annually on February 4 to commemorate the country's political independence from British rule in 1948. (ANI)

