EAM Jaishankar shares picture of him inaugurating bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Tokyo (Image: X@DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on the occasion of National Day.

Jaishankar said on Sunday that India is committed to strengthening our Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "National Day greetings to FM Takeshi Iwaya, the Government and the people of Japan. Committed to strengthening our Special Strategic and Global Partnership for a peaceful, stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on February 3 that his recent four-day visit to Japan was aimed at building partnerships ahead of the state's Global Investors Summit, set for February 24-25.

During his visit, several Japanese companies expressed a keen interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh.

"To build ties between Japan and Madhya Pradesh, for the development of Madhya Pradesh along with the country, under the leadership of PM Modi, we are organizing a global summit on February 24-25. Ahead of that, I visited Japan, and several companies from various sectors showed their interest in making investments in the state," CM Yadav told the media.

He also emphasised the strong connection between India and Japan, noting that the ties between the two nations have been robust since ancient times.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Yadav returned to India after his four-day trip to Japan.

Taking to social media platform X, he expressed that the visit was "extremely pleasant and successful."

"This Japan visit will create new dimensions of investment in Madhya Pradesh and the relations between the two countries will become stronger with the participation of Japan as a partner country in the 'Global Investors Summit' to be held in Bhopal in February," he wrote in a post.

During his visit, CM Yadav attended a session in Osaka, where he invited industrialists to take part in the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

The session was well-received, with Japanese investors showing strong interest and offering investment proposals. (ANI)

