Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei from their meeting in September 2024 (Image: X@DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dato Erywan, the Foreign Minister of Brunei Darussalam, on the occasion of the country's 41st National Day.

Jaishankar shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei from their meeting in September 2024.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wished the people of Brunei and said, "Congratulate FM Dato Erywan, the Government and the people of Brunei Darussalam on their 41st National Day. Our partnership continues to progress and prosper."

The Indian Embassy in Brunei also shared snippets of the celebrations in Brunei Darussalam.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "41st National Day of Brunei Darussalam commemorated with joy &verve under the auspicious & gracious presence of His Majesty The Sultan and Yang de Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam".

The Embassy further conveyed Jaishankar's felicitations, stating, "Foreign Minister H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar felicitates H.E. Dato Erywan and the people of Brunei on country's 41st National Day Commemorations".

Earlier on February 17, Jaishankar met the Foreign Minister of Brunei, Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof. The two also followed up on PM Modi's 2024 visit's outcomes.

Jaishankar said in a post on X, "A warm conversation with Brunei FM Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof this morning. Followed up on PM Narendra Modi's September 2024 Brunei visit outcomes. Appreciate his insights on the region and support for the India-ASEAN partnership."

Jaishankar on September 5 emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brunei is a significant advancement in India's Act East policy, reflecting a deepening of diplomatic and economic ties with these Southeast Asian nations.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brunei and Singapore is a significant step in our Act East policy early in his third term."

Notably, PM Modi announced that the ties between India and Brunei have been elevated to the level of Enhanced Partnership. This was the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The historic visit of the Prime Minister coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei. (ANI)

