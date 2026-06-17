World News | EAM Jaishankar Extends Wishes to Iceland on National Day

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended wishes to Iceland as the country celebrates its National Day.

In a post on X he expressed optimism to continue strengthening the partnership between New Delhi and Reykjavik.

Also Read | Has Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Prison Sentence Been Reduced Again? Here’s What We Know.

He said, "Warm Greetings to FM @thorgkatrin, the Government and people of Iceland on their National Day. Confident that our ties will continue to strengthen."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2067051325008089350?s=20

Also Read | Australia: Man Uses Own Dog for S*xual Gratification in Shocking Bestiality Case, Banned From Possessing Animals.

Earlier in May, Blue economy, geothermal energy, carbon capture and sustainable development figured prominently during the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Icelandic counterpart Kristrun Frostadottir as both leaders met on the sidelines of the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted how the two leaders also held wide-ranging discussions covering various aspects of bilateral cooperation and regional issues of mutual concern.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir of Iceland met on the sidelines of the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo. The discussions centred on several aspects of bilateral relations, including geothermal and renewable energy, fisheries, trade and investment, innovation, digital technologies, creative economy, Arctic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges," the post read.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted Iceland's expertise in sectors linked to sustainability and the blue economy, while expressing optimism over growing trade and investment cooperation between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries.

"Had a wonderful meeting with Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir of Iceland. India deeply values the friendship with Iceland. We talked about ways to improve ties in areas such as clean energy, fisheries, sustainability, geothermal energy, carbon capture and storage and more. Iceland's prowess in sectors relating to the Blue Economy is admirable. We are hopeful that the historic India-EFTA TEPA will give an impetus to trade and investment linkages as well," the Prime Minister stated in his post on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)