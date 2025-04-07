New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Fiji's Minister for Health and Medical Services, Ratu Atonio Rabici Lalabalav, in Delhi on Monday. Jaishankar said that he and Lalabalav discussed ongoing health and medical cooperation and called it an "important pillar" of a long-standing partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to meet @MOHFiji Dr. Ratu Atonio Rabici Lalabalav this morning. Discussed our ongoing health and medical cooperation, an important pillar of our long-standing partnership."

On February 19, Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita met with Fijian Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh to discuss enhancing cooperation on the mobility of skilled workers to Fiji.

Taking to X, Margherita stated, "Pleased to welcome Hon. Agni Deo Singh, Minister of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations of Fiji today. Discussed ways and means to further deepen our bilateral ties including on enhancing cooperation on mobility of skilled workers to Fiji."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany on February 15.

"An honour to meet PM & FM Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji this evening. Always nice to hear his recollections, views and insights," Jaishankar posted on X.

The relations between India and Fiji are based on mutual respect, cooperation, and strong cultural and people-to-people ties.

According to the High Commission of India in Suva, the bilateral relationship received a major boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Fiji in November 2014, when the First Meeting of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Co-operation (FIPIC) was also held.

Over the years, India has provided support to Fiji in its nation-building efforts across key sectors and also in the area of capacity building. (ANI)

