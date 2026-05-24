World News | EAM Jaishankar Holds Delegation-level Talks with US State Secry Marco Rubio at Hyderabad House

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held delegation-level talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, marking a key engagement in the ongoing high-level US-India diplomatic dialogue.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both sides. Jaishankar was accompanied by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other senior officials, while Rubio was joined by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and members of the visiting American delegation.

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During the meeting, Rubio described the first day of his visit as "fantastic" and emphasised that India and the United States are not just allies but "strategic allies". He said that this "strategic partnership" is what sets the US-India relationship apart. He added that this "extends to opportunities to cooperate globally in different regions of the world".

"It has already been a fantastic first day. We're looking forward to our visits and our talks today and learning more about the country... As you've highlighted, the United States and India aren't just allies; we're strategic allies, and that's of critical importance. We obviously work with countries all over the world and all over the region on a variety of issues as they emerge, but our strategic partnership is what sets this relationship apart, because it's not simply limited to a region. It extends to opportunities to cooperate globally in different regions of the world, and that includes potentially in the Western Hemisphere and places like that," he said.

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He further said that there is a "lot to work on", describing India and the US as the two "largest democracies in the world", and he said that alone is a "baseline" for "incredible cooperation". He also added that the current visit is about "continuing to build on what is already a very solid and strong strategic partnership."

"We have a lot to discuss and a lot to work on. We are the two largest democracies in the world, and so that alone is a baseline for incredible cooperation. We have so many common interests that it makes all the sense in the world for us to continue to build upon. This is not about restoring or reinvigorating. I've seen people use that terminology. This is about continuing to build on what is already a very solid and strong strategic partnership. One of the most important ones that we have, and one of the most important ones in the world," Rubio added.

Earlier on Saturday, the US Secretary of State called on Prime Minister Modi shortly after arriving in New Delhi.

Following the meeting, PM Modi stated that both democracies will continue their close cooperation for global welfare.

"Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio. We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security. India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good," PM Modi wrote on X.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the visiting Secretary briefed PM Modi on the steady upward trajectory of bilateral cooperation across several key areas, including defence, strategic technologies, trade, investment, energy security, connectivity, education, and people-to-people ties.

"Secretary Rubio shared the US perspective on various regional and global issues, including the situation in West Asia. Prime Minister reaffirmed India's consistent support for peace efforts and reiterated the call for peaceful resolution of the conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy," the PMO statement read.

The PMO added that the "Prime Minister requested Secretary Rubio to convey his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he looked forward to their continued exchanges."

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, who also attended the meeting, described the dialogue on X as a "productive discussion" aimed at intensifying cooperation across key fields.

He reiterated that India remains a "vital partner" to the United States.

"Great to join Secretary Rubio for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen US-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies - areas that strengthen both our nations and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. India is a vital partner to the United States!" Ambassador Gor posted.

In a subsequent post, Gor added, "News! Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future!"

On Saturday, Rubio commenced his four-day official visit to India by landing in Kolkata, where he was received at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport by Ambassador Gor.

Accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Rubio, the US Secretary of State visited the Mother House, the global headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata.

Rubio's itinerary from May 23 to 26, which spans Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi, carries immense diplomatic weight due to critical energy negotiations and scheduled minister-level engagements with Quad partner countries.

New Delhi is set to host the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 26.

At the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will be arriving in India to join Rubio for the multilateral talks.

Prior to his departure for India, Rubio noted that Washington seeks to expand energy collaboration with New Delhi and fortify coordination via the Quad framework, characterising India as a "great ally" and "great partner" against the backdrop of international supply chain disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Saturday that Rubio's visit will inject further momentum into the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)