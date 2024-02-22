Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): On the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Albania and Panama.

Jaishankar and his Panama counterpart Janaina Tewaney Mencomo discussed connectivity, mobility and economic cooperation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Very nice to meet FM @JanainaGob of Panama on #RaisinaDialogue2024 sidelines. A very useful discussion on connectivity, mobility and economic cooperation."

Jaishankar also held a meeting with Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani and spoke about developing economic contacts. Jaishankar stated that it is Igli Hasani's first visit to India.

"Welcomed FM @IgliHasani of Albania on his first visit to India. Spoke about developing our economic contacts," Jaishankar posted on X.

S Jaishankar also met World Economic Forum President Borge Brende. Sharing details regarding the meeting, Jaishankar stated, "Good to catch-up with @borgebrende of @wef. Always benefit from his insights."

The Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community, is being held in India from February 21-23. It is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue on February 21. Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended the inaugural session as the Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Slovakia, Ghana and Tanzania and discussed cooperation with both countries in multiple sectors.

Jaishankar held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Ghana, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and assessed the progress of India-Ghana bilateral cooperation, especially the development partnership.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Glad to meet FM @AyorkorBotchwey of Ghana on #Raisina Dialogue2024 sidelines. Assessed the progress of our bilateral cooperation, especially development partnership. Also spoke about the need to reform the Commonwealth."

Additionally, EAM Jaishankar assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation between India and Tanzania with his Tanzania counterpart, January Makamba.

"A warm meeting with FM @JMakamba of Tanzania. Carried forward our Raisina panel discussion on India-Africa solidarity. Assessed positively the progress in our bilateral cooperation," EAM posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with Slovak counterpart, Juraj Blanar and reviewed the status of India-Slovak Republic bilateral ties.

"Good to meet FM Juraj Blanar of Slovak Republic on his first visit to India. Reviewed the status of our bilateral relationship. Look forward to deeper collaboration in bilateral and regional formats," Jaishankar posted on X. (ANI)

