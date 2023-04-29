Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic], April 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday inaugurated Plaza Mahatma Gandhi in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and unveiled a statue of the Father of the Nation.

"Deeply honoured to inaugurate Plaza Mahatma Gandhi in Santo Domingo and the unveiling of Bapu's statue there," Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday.

"The Mahatma's teachings have an even greater relevance in a world striving for peace and sustainability. Together with FM @RobalsdqAlvarez, planted a tree to commemorate India-Dominican Republic friendship," the EAM further wrote.

Jaishankar on Friday (local time) inaugurated the Indian Embassy in the Dominican Republic in the presence of Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Pena.

"Privileged to join Vice President of Dominican Republic @RaquelPenaVice in inaugurating the Embassy of India in the Dominican Republic," Jaishankar tweeted.

Speaking at the event, he said, "Today is a very proud day for India and for the relationship between India and the Dominican Republic. I have the privilege to formally inaugurate the embassy that we have established here. Your presence (Vice President of the Dominican Republic) exemplifies the importance that the Government of the Dominican Republic attaches to this. The establishment of this embassy will mark a new phase of our cooperation. We will take this relationship to still greater levels. We certainly look forward to continuing high-level exchanges between our two countries."

He further said that relations with the Dominican Republic are exceptionally cordial and reiterated that India will closely coordinate with the Latin American country in the multilateral arena.

Jaishankar on Friday arrived in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for his first official visit to the country.

"Arrived in Santo Domingo for my first official visit. Thank Vice Minister @josejuliogomezb for a warm welcome. Look forward to my engagements in the Dominican Republic," the EAM tweeted on Friday. (ANI)

