New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met a 21-member Polish delegation visiting India for the first Jamsaheb Memorial Youth Exchange Program on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Jaishankar shared a speech by a Polish delegate.

"Delighted to meet young Polish friends who are here for the Jamsaheb Memorial Youth Exchange programme. Their sentiments are best expressed in the speech below," the EAM said.

The delegation is visiting India from February 19 to 27, covering several culturally and historically significant locations, including Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Gir, Diu, Kolhapur, and Delhi.

A Polish delegate, speaking to ANI, said that the trip is important to understand the history of the great Maharaja.

"I am in India because I am part of the exchange program, and I am so grateful to be here... I am more than amazed at how India welcomes us and how the trip has been more than interesting. I think being here is so important for me because it helps me understand the history of the great Maharaja and how he helped the Polish during World War II," a delegate said.

Another delegate said, "I think the most important thing about India, I would say, is how welcoming and colorful it is. The hospitality here is on another level. I had never experienced such honor before and such respect. My city lacks the homeliness that India has. I feel so lucky to be here."

"I am so happy to be here. I am sure I will come back again and again," said another Polish delegate, Sandra.

Earlier last year during his visit to Poland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of a youth exchange program between India and Poland. Under this initiative, each year, 20 young people from Poland will be given the opportunity to visit India.

During his visit, PM Modi also laid a wreath at the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw today. The memorial is dedicated to Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, a former Maharaja of Nawanagar (now Jamnagar). In 1942, the Maharaja established the Polish Children's Camp in Jamnagar for refugee Polish children who were brought out of the USSR during World War II. (ANI)

