Muscat [Oman], February 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met with his counterpart from Oman, Brunei and Iran on the sidelines of Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat, Oman.

Speaking about his meeting with Oman FM Badr Albusaidi, Jaishankar informed that the discussions were focused on cooperation in trade investment and energy security.

Jaishankar also said that they jointly released the logo celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations and a book called 'Mandvi to Muscat: Indian Community and the Shared History of India and Oman'.

"Delighted to meet FM @badralbusaidi of Oman this morning. Appreciate his personal efforts in successfully hosting the 8th Indian Ocean Conference. Held wide - ranging discussions on our cooperation in trade, investment and energy security. So glad we could jointly release the logo celebrating the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Also jointly released a book 'Mandvi to Muscat: Indian Community and the Shared History of India and Oman'," Jaishankar wrote on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1891051594780668277

EAM Jaishankar also held a "warm" coversation with Brunei FM Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof and said that he followed up on the outcomes of PM Modi's visit to the country in September of last year.

"A warm conversation with Brunei FM Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof this morning. Followed up on PM @narendramodi's September 2024 Brunei visit outcomes. Appreciate his insights on the region and support for India - ASEAN partnership," Jaishankar wrote on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1891076401635225961

The EAM also met with Former President of Srilanka Ranil Wickremesinghe.

http://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1891082360336044460

He also discussed bilateral ties with Iran with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1891101711667757192

Earlier, Jaishankar gave a keynote address at the Indian Ocean Conference where he stressed the importance of adhering to agreements in ensuring stability. He was elaborating on the maritime consequences of the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

Addressing the event, Jaishankar said, "We meet at a time when there is considerable churn in world affairs. At such a juncture, an open and constructive exchange of views is of particular benefit. I am confident that all of us will find great value in the discussions that we will be holding over the next two days."

He further said that changes in the global order may be expressed through new ideas and concepts, but they are also reflected in the evolving landscape.

"The Indian Ocean region is no exception to that rule. And this matters not just to us as inhabitants of this community, but given our salience in so many dimensions, to other regions and nations as well. After all, as we heard from previous speakers, the Indian Ocean is veritably a global lifeline. Its production, consumption, contribution and connectivity are central to the manner in which the world runs today," the EAM added. (ANI)

