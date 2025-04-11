New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, along with Minister Anna Maria Bernini, on Friday. The leaders reviewed ongoing cooperation across key sectors, including trade, investment, maritime security, technology, education, and culture.

They also exchanged views on current global developments in regions such as Europe, the Mediterranean, and West Asia, reaffirming their commitment to the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Held productive discussions today with DPM & FM @Antonio_Tajani and Minister @BerniniAM of Italy. Jointly reviewed our bilateral cooperation and its advancement in trade, investment, IMEC, maritime, security, research, technology, education and culture domains."

The post added, "Also exchanged views on contemporary global developments including in Europe, Mediterranean and West Asia. Our partnership continues to develop and evolve guided by the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025 -29 agreed by our leadership."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar highlighted the strong bilateral partnership between India and Italy, and stated that the "partnership is rooted in our democratic values, respect for civilizations, culture and heritage."

Addressing the Italy-India Business, Science and Technology Forum, Jaishankar emphasised the Italy-India Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni during their meeting at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 18, 2024, focusing on deepening bilateral cooperation.

"The plan, which our Prime Ministers agreed upon, captured their vision for deepening the bilateral strategic partnership between our two countries," Jaishankar said."

The concrete outcomes will benefit both of us. They directed us to work with our respective industries, but also with our scientific establishments and higher education institutions to facilitate collaborations, co-production, innovation and flow of knowledge and talent between the two of us," he added.

Highlighting common vision of both countries, Jaishankar affirmed, "the partnership between India and Italy is rooted in our democratic values, respect for civilizations, culture and heritage, but above all, in a common vision for a stable, rule-based and prosperous world." (ANI)

