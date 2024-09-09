Kuwait City [Kuwait], September 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and discussed strengthening India-Kuwait bilateral relations.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Good to meet again Kuwaiti FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. Recalled our productive meeting recently in Kuwait."

"Discussed taking forward India-Kuwait bilateral ties through an early meeting of our Joint Commission," the post on X further read.

Notably, following the visit of the Emir of Kuwait (Monarch of Kuwait) to India in 2006, an India-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission on Economic and Technical Cooperation was set up at the level of MOS. Both sides agreed to elevate the Joint Ministerial Commission at the level of Foreign Ministers in 2021, according to the official website of the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Adarsh Swaika, Ambassador of India to Kuwait, inaugurated a Buyer-Seller Meeting in the food and agriculture sector. The event featured a display of processed foods, and sustainable packaging material by Indian companies.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait wrote, "Ambassador Adarsh Swaika inaugurated India-Kuwait Buyer-Seller Meet in Food & Agro sector organised by Federation of Indian Export Organisations in collaboration with Indian Embassy in Kuwait & Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry."

"30 Indian companies showcased diverse products, including processed food & sustainable packaging materials," the post read.

Notably, India and Kuwait enjoy traditionally friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time. India has been a natural trading partner of Kuwait and until 1961, Indian Rupee was a legal tender in Kuwait. The year 2021-22 marked the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries.

Also, India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Kuwait following its independence from British Protectorate in 1961. Prior to the establishment of diplomatic relations, India was represented by a Trade Commissioner. (ANI)

