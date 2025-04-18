World News | EAM Jaishankar Meets Tanzanian PM Kassim Majaliwa, Discusses Strengthening Bilateral Ties

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in New Delhi on Friday and praised the "strong support" Tanzania has shown for the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

The leaders engaged in discussions on ways to strengthen their bilateral relationship further.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to call on PM @KassimMajaliwa_ of Tanzania, this evening in Delhi. Appreciate his strong support for our bilateral partnership. Exchanged views on how best to take them forward."

Tanzania and India have traditionally enjoyed close, friendly, and cooperative relations. From the 1960s to the 1980s, the political relationship was characterised by shared commitments to anticolonialism, non-alignment, as well as South-South Cooperation and close cooperation in international forums.

The then-President of Tanzania, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, was held in high esteem in India; he was conferred the Jawaharlal Nehru Award for International Understanding in 1974 and the International Gandhi Peace Prize in 1995.

According to the High Commission of India in Dar es Salaam, in the post-Cold War period, India and Tanzania both initiated economic reform programmes around the same time, alongside developing external relations aimed at broader international political and economic relations, as well as establishing international business linkages and attracting inward foreign investment.

In recent years, India-Tanzania ties have evolved into a modern and pragmatic relationship, characterised by a sound political understanding, diversified economic engagement, and people-to-people contacts in the fields of education and healthcare, as well as development partnerships in capacity building, training, concessional credit lines, and grant projects.

The High Commission of India in Dar es Salaam has been operating since November 19, 1961, and the Consulate General of India in Zanzibar was set up on October 23, 1974.

Bilateral relations have been elevated to a Strategic Partnership during the State Visit of President of Tanzania, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, to India in 2023. (ANI)

