New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unfurled the Tricolour at his residence on Friday as the country immersed in Republic Day celebrations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Unfurled the Tiranga at my residence this morning on our 75th Republic Day. Fully committed to building a developed India in our Amritkaal."

Also Read | Turkey Road Accident: Six Passengers Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Overturns in Kastamonu Province.

The country is celebrating its 75th Republic Day this year, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty.

As India celebrated its 75th Republic Day, several world leaders have extended their greetings to the country. Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal extended Republic Day wishes to India expressing confidence over the strengthening of bilateral ties and collaboration across sectors.

Also Read | Brazil Plane Crash: Two Killed As Small Aircraft Crashes in Forest in Sao Paulo State.

Taking to X, Nepal PMO posted, "On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India, I extend my best wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the government and friendly people of India for good health, peace and prosperity. I am confident that the ties of friendship between our countries will continue to grow further."

Seeking to repair bilateral ties after seeking the withdrawal of Indian troops from its waters and the row over unsavoury remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the country's ministers, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu also extended his greetings to New Delhi on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

He recalled the centuries-old friendship between the two nations built on "mutual respect and a deep sense of kinship".

"President Mohamed Muizzu sent greetings and good wishes to the President and Prime Minister of the Republic of India on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India. In separate messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Muizzu conveyed greetings and extended his heartfelt felicitations on commemorating the 75th Republic Day of India," the Maldives President's office said in a statement.

President Muizzu also expressed hope for continued peace, progress, and prosperity for the Indian government and the people for the coming years.

"President Muizzu conveyed good wishes from the Government and the people of the Maldives to the Government and the people of India. He underscored the Maldives-India bond nurtured by centuries of friendship, mutual respect, and a deep sense of kinship. The President expressed hope for continued peace, progress, and prosperity for the Government and people of India for years to come," the statement added.

Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer also extended his good wishes to EAM Jaishankar and the people of India on the 75th Republic Day. He expressed confidence that the "friendship and cooperation" between the two nations will continue to flourish in the coming years.

Taking to X, Zameer posted, "Warmest greetings and sincere good wishes to Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar and the friendly people of India, on the joyous occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India. I am confident that the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between and will continue to flourish in the years ahead."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu led the Republic Day celebrations on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu, on her arrival at Kartavya Path, was received by Prime Minister Modi. Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the President received the 21 Gun Salute.

In keeping with the tradition, the Tricolour was unfurled and followed by the playing of the National Anthem. Once the anthem trailed off, the booming of the indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns filled the air during the 21-gun salute.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations were escorted by the President's Bodyguards--' Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)