World News | EAM Jaishankar Video Meets Norwegian Counterpart; Discusses Covid, Other Issues

Agency News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 06:46 PM IST
World News | EAM Jaishankar Video Meets Norwegian Counterpart; Discusses Covid, Other Issues
World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday held a video conversation with his Norwegian counterpart Eriksen Soreide wherein the two leaders discussed a range of issues including coronavirus pandemic.

"A productive video conversation with Norwegian FM Ine Eriksen Soreide. Discussed issues of health and vaccine, oceans cooperation, Afghanistan and multilateralism," said EAM in a tweet.

The Minister said he looks forward to an "early meeting of our Joint Commission".

"Excellent discussions with @DrSJaishankar on cont. efforts for our #commonfuture. #Norway committed to strong partnership with #India on combatting #Covid19 & other global health challenges, advancing sustainable #oceans, strengthening #multilateralism & more! -FM #EriksenSoreide," tweeted Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (ANI)

