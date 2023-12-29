St Petersburg [Russia], December 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Russia, shared his delight as he visited the school named after Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in St. Petersburg.

He emphasised that Rabindranath Tagore's love for India was truly heart-touching and their passion for India was truly moving.

Sharing on his social media X, Jaishankar stated, "It was a great pleasure to visit the school named after Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Ji, #653 in St. Petersburg. His love for India was truly heart touching. See for yourself. Delighted to visit the School #653 named after Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in St. Petersburg. Their passion for India was truly moving. See for yourself."

EAM Jaishankar also shared a video glimpse of his visit to the school, where all dressed-up students were seen welcoming him by waving India and Russia flags.

Further, as he entered, the students greeted him with sweets.

The students also gave a beautiful dance performance, as shown in the video posted by Jaishankar.

Later, he was seen addressing the students and other people present at the school.

The EAM is on a Russia visit from December 25 to 29 as a part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides.

Yesterday, he spoke at a round table conference with Indologists in Russia's St Petersburg. Notably, Indologists are students of subjects like Indian literature, Indian history, and Indian philosophy.

During the conference, EAM Jaishankar batted for shaping international relations with Indian characteristics, stressing that it is his "major preoccupation" to devote more time to looking at India's reservoir of culture and knowledge.

He also said that in today's geopolitical state of the world, it is very important for countries to have a direct understanding of each other.

Moreover, President Vladimir Putin extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia next year.

"We will be glad to see our friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Russia," Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Kremlin. (ANI)

