Munich [Germany], February 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his wishes to the government and the people of Gambia on their Independence Day on Sunday.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Greetings to FM Dr. Mamadou Tangara and the Government and the people of The Gambia on the occasion of their Independence Day."

Also Read | Alabama Shocker: Woman Runs Over Seven-Year-Old Son After Making Him Walk Home From School As Punishment in US.

"Looking forward to advancing our friendly ties and development partnership," he wrote, sharing a video showcasing the engagements between the two countries over the years.

The video posted by Jaishankar also showed the diaspora diaries and cultural connect between India and Gambia.

Also Read | Pakistan: Asif Ali Zardari To Be PPP's Candidate for President, Says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Gambia celebrates its independence day on February 18 each year which marks the day when the country gained full independence from colonial Britain in 1965.

Gambia has a small but vibrant Indian community of about 1,600 people, mostly businessmen and traders.

In July last year, the Union Minister of State (MoS) V Muraleedharan received the High Commissioner of Gambia, Mustapha Jawara at his office in Delhi and discussed cooperation in trade, health, and education.

Africa occupies an important place in India's Foreign Policy and during the last nine years, this has been consciously stepped up under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said earlier.

"Our ties are not transactional but represent the solidarity of a shared struggle. Africa, therefore, occupies an important place in India's foreign policy. During the last 9 years, this has been consciously stepped up under the direction of PM Modi," EAM said while addressing the 18th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on the India-Africa growth partnership in Delhi in June 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)