Kaziranga (Assam) [India], February 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with the Head of Mission and Ambassadors from 45 countries took an Elephant Safari in Kaziranga National Park on Monday ahead of the Advantage Assam summit that is being held in Guwahati from February 25.

"I am very happy to see more, tourists growing. We are here for Advantage Assam. We are going to Guwahati after this. We want to you know, give Assam and NE states a higher profile. Get more tourists, International interest, more investors. So it is a very good direction and to see this early morning. It's a great start to the day." External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said.

Responding to a comment by media that Kaziranga has the highest Tourist inflow he said, "Yes I know. They were telling me that we have already crossed three lakhs. It's a good trend. Even the PM says we should visit every state because we have abundance of both natural and creative tourism.

Speaking about his experience, the delegate from Timor-Leste said, "It was a privilege to visit this Kaziranga park, wild animals like elephants, rhino and tiger. So I think it's one of the potential your state of Assam, India can offer to the world. By this visit I am really enjoying. What I can learn from the nature? The wild animals they teach us about peace. How can rhino live along elephant. Both of them aggressive but they can live side by side."

"I thank the Minister of External Affairs and the Assam authorities for offering us something that will remain a lifelong memory from India. We are based in New Delhi. But now having the opportunity to see Assam and the natural beauty and to immerse ourselves in this natural beauty. I wish the animals here a long life," another delegate said while talking to the press.

Advantage Assam marks the largest investment promotion and facilitation initiative by the Government of Assam, highlighting the state's geostrategic advantages and its potential as a major investment destination. Assam is strategically located in the northeastern region of India, serving as a gateway to Northeast India and Southeast Asia. The state is renowned for its lush tea gardens and petroleum resources and is now diversifying into sectors such as agriculture, food processing, handicrafts, tourism, and information technology. (ANI)

