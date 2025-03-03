New Delhi [India] March 3 (ANI): EAM S Jaishankar met with Belgium's foreign minister, Maxime Prevot, at Hyderabad House before the arrival of Princess Astrid of the Kingdom of Belgium on Monday.

He started his address by saying, "Of course, we have a historical connection here. We have war memorials to Indian soldiers on your lands. What has been, I think a very good, steady relationship in a range of issues, trade, industry, education, innovation, and culture today has the possibility of growing in a more contemporary format"

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: 74 Companies Lay Off 18,397 Employees This Year Amid Various Reasons, Meta and HP Lead.

"We are looking and discussing semiconductors and AI and clean energy and research and innovation and I'm particularly pleased that we also have an opportunity to welcome her Royal Highness Princess Astrid and the economic mission to have I think close to 360 businesses coming is something really impressive and I must say that it will give them an opportunity to assess what is happening in India to take advantage of make in India designing in India researching in India innovating in India and we are very confident that the economic mission will actually lead to a higher level of cooperation," he added.

He concluded by saying, "I would also like to use the time today to discuss important geopolitical issues. The world is more than normally interesting at these times. Therefore, I extend a warm welcome."

Also Read | London Summit: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New 1.6-Billion-Pound Deal for Ukraine To Buy Missiles After Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump Verbal Spat.

Princess Astrid is on a Belgian Economic Mission to India, travelling with a delegation of 335 members and 180 companies. The itinerary released by the MEA's statement earlier had also highlighted that the princess was visiting the Travancore Palace in New Delhi. The palace is the former residence of the Maharaja of Travancore, at Kasturba Gandhi Marg in the national capital.

On Monday, she will be meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at noon at Hyderabad House. Later, on March 4, Tuesday, she will be meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the official meeting, on March 5-6, the Princess will be participating in programs in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Following the meeting, on the next day, she will be having a courtesy meeting with Maharashtra governor C P Radhakrishnan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)