London [UK], March 10 (ANI): At the invitation of the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar paid an official visit to the United Kingdom from March 4-9 (during this period, he also visited Ireland on March 6-7), a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Jaishankar, during his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, noted the positive momentum in the India-UK relations, particularly with the resumption of Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

"EAM called on the Prime Minister of the UK, Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. He held comprehensive talks with his counterpart Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and met with Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. During the visit, EAM also engaged with key stakeholders across government, businesses, academia, and the Indian diaspora," the statement said.

The two leaders recognised the strengthening of technology cooperation and deepening of people-to-people ties.

"In his meeting with Prime Minister Starmer, EAM conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Both leaders noted the positive momentum in India-UK relations, particularly with the resumption of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. They also recognised the strengthening of technology cooperation and deepening of people-to-people ties, and discussed key global issues, including the Ukraine conflict," as per the statement.

The EAM, along with his counterpart Foreign Secretary David Lammy, discussed the full spectrum of India-UK relations at Chevening House.

"EAM was welcomed at Chevening House by Foreign Secretary Lammy. EAM and Foreign Secretary held extensive discussions covering the full spectrum of India-UK relations, including strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade negotiations, education, technology, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges. They reviewed progress on the new Roadmap 2.0 being discussed by the two sides that will impart fresh energy and new momentum to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Bangladesh, and the Commonwealth. Both leaders interacted with Chevening Scholars from India, recognizing the crucial role that education and youth play, in fostering stronger bilateral ties," the statement read.

During his meeting with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing trade and investment opportunities.

"EAM's meeting with Secretary of State for Business and Trade focussed the progress of India-UK FTA negotiations. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing trade and investment opportunities, emphasizing the need to reduce trade barriers and expand market access. In his meeting with Home Secretary, EAM discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation on talent mobility, people-to-people exchanges, and joint efforts to combat trafficking and extremism. EAM brought up the safety and security of our Missions/Posts and diplomats and reiterated the need to expeditiously bring to justice, the perpetrators of attacks on the premises of HCI London. He also emphasized the need to address the growing concerns over the increasing anti-India activities of PKE elements," the statement said.

"EAM participated in a conversation at Chatham House with its Director and Chief Executive Bronwen Maddox, where he spoke on shifting geopolitics, geoeconomics, India-UK relations, and India's perspective on global affairs," the statement read further.

Jaishankar also inaugurated India's Consulate at Belfast in Northern Ireland.

"EAM inaugurated the Consulate General of India in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in the presence of several distinguished local dignitaries, including the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly Edwin Poots; Minister Fleur Anderson; Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray; and India's Honorary Consul, Lord Diljit Rana. The opening of the Consulate marks a significant step in strengthening India's presence in Northern Ireland, facilitating enhanced trade, business, technology, and educational linkages," the statement said.

"EAM also met with Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Emma Little-Pengelly and Junior Minister Aisling Reilly at Stormont Castle. They explored opportunities for deeper collaboration in key areas such as skills development, cybersecurity, technology, creative industries, and manufacturing," as per the statement.

Jaishankar interacted with Indian students currently studying at Queen's University in Belfast and discussed their aspirations.

"EAM visited Queen's University in Belfast, where he underscored the importance of their upcoming campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, as a testament to the growing India-UK partnership in the higher education sector. He also interacted with Indian students currently studying at Queen's University, discussing their experiences and aspirations," the statement said.

Jaishankar also inaugurated the Consulate General of India in Manchester, the fourth Indian Consulate in the UK.

"EAM inaugurated the Consulate General of India in Manchester, the fourth Indian Consulate in the UK, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the Indian diaspora and strengthening India's diplomatic outreach in Northern England. The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, FCDO Minister for Indo-Pacific Catherine West, Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester Paul Dennett and MP of Stockport Navendu Mishra. There was great enthusiasm that the new Consulate will help enhance trade, cultural exchanges, people to people ties, including in the realm of sports. During his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, EAM acknowledged her support in the establishment of the Consulate in Manchester. EAM also interacted with members of the Indian community and business leaders at Old Trafford," the statement said.

"The visit reaffirmed the strong ties between India and the United Kingdom, injecting fresh momentum into the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It reinforced both nations' commitment to strengthening political, economic, and people-to-people collaboration in an evolving global landscape," the statement concluded. (ANI)

