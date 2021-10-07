Kabul [Afghanistan], October 7 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Afghanistan's capital on Thursday, said National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 5:31 am (IST), with a depth of 22 km in Kabul.

Also Read | Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Glorifies Mahmud Ghaznavi and His Act of Breaking Somnath Temple Idol During 10th Century.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 07-10-2021, 05:31:01 IST, Lat: 30.05 & Long: 68.28, Depth: 22 Km, Location: 508km S of Kabul, Afghanistan," tweeted the National Centre of Seismology.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Shiba Inu Memecoins Prices Surge by 91 Percent in Past 24 Hours After Elon Musk’s Tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)