Kabul [Afghanistan], February 19 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Afghanistan's capital on Thursday.

The earthquake occurred at 11:48 pm (IST), with a depth of 110 km.

"Earthquake of magnitude:4.3, occurred on 18-02-2021, 23:48:56 IST, Latitude: 34.54 and Longitude: 69.19, depth: 110 km, location: Afghanistan," tweeted the National Centre of Seismology.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

