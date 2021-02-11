Kabul [Afghanistan], February 11 (ANI): An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred at the Hindu Kush area of Afghanistan on Thursday, roughly 277 km north-northeast of Kabul, according to the National Centre of Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 4:01 am IST, with a depth of 97km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 11-02-2021, 04:01:30 IST, Lat: 36.78 & Long: 70.61, Depth: 97 Km, Location: Hindu Kush, Afghanistan," tweeted National Centre of Seismology.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

