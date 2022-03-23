Taipei [Taiwan], March 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on the Richter scale jolted Taipei city of Taiwan on Monday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 11.11 pm at a depth of 30 kilometres and 182 kilometres south of Taipei.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.7, Occurred on 22-03-2022, 23:11:40 IST, Lat: 23.40 & Long: 121.68, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 182km S of Taipei, Taiwan," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

