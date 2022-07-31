Kathmandu Jul 31 (PTI) An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted eastern Nepal's Khotang district on Sunday.

However, there were no reports of any damage or casualties, officials said.

Also Read | Islamic Solidarity Games 2021 Schedule and Venue: Know History of ISG Ahead of 2022 Edition in Konya.

The quake with its epicentre in Martinbirta hit Khotang, 450 km east of Kathmandu, at 8:13 am, the National Seismology and Research Centre said.

The jolt of the earthquake was also felt in Kathmandu valley as well as in other eastern Nepal districts of Morang, Jhapa, Sunsari, Saptari and Taplejung.

Also Read | Pakistan: 2 Cafes in Parliament House Sealed After Cockroaches Found in Food.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)