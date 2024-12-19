Kathmandu [Nepal], December 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Nepal in the early hours of Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 7:22 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 28.56 N and Longitude 84.23 E.

The details were shared on X by the National Centre of Seismology.

" EQ of M: 4.1, On: 19/12/2024 07:22:47 IST, Lat: 28.56 N, Long: 84.23 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1869565024974553255

As per Nepal's National Society for Earthquake Technology (NSET), most earthquakes occur in the areas bordering the Pacific Ocean called the Circum-Pacific belt and the Alpine belt which traverses the East Indies, the Himalayas, Iran, Turkey, and the Balkans. Approximately 95 per cent of the earthquake activity occurs at the plate boundaries.

According to the NSET, the country is seismic prone and the risk it faces from earthquakes is very high. Past records have shown that Nepal can expect two earthquakes of magnitude 7.5-8 on the Richter scale every 40 years and one earthquake of magnitude 8+ every eighty years. (ANI)

