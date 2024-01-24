Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 24 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 24-01-2024, 16:16:41 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 71.78, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS posted on X.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

