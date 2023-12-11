Kabul [Afghanistan], December 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 08:04:05 (IST) at a depth of 180 kilometres. The quake was located at 151 kilometres South-Southeast (SSE) of Fayzabad.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Man Gropes Woman, Sexually Assaults Her While Trapped Inside Train During Four-Hour-Long Blackout at Paddington Station in London, Held (Watch Videos).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 11-12-2023, 08:04:05 IST, Lat: 35.77 & Long: 70.91, Depth: 180 Km, Location: 151km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the NCS posted on X.

Last month, another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 magnitude struck Fayzabad in the first week.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Benjamin Netanyahu Calls on Hamas Men To Surrender and Not To Sacrifice Life for Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 01:25:36 IST, Lat: 37.64 & Long: 74.21, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 328km ENE of Fayzabad," NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, in October, a deadly earthquake in the Herat province of Afghanistan claimed more than 4,000 lives and destroyed thousands of residential houses.

Herat and surrounding regions were shaken by the magnitude 6.3 earthquake and its powerful aftershocks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)