Yilan City [Taiwan] October 29 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Yilan in Taiwan on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, which struck at 21:00:43 (UTC+05:30), was determined to be at 24.651 degrees north latitude and 122.048 degrees east longitude.

Also Read | Paul Pelosi, Husband of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Brutally Attacked; Assailant Shouted 'Where Is Nancy?' During Assault.

Moreover, the depth of the epicentre was found to be at 66.2 km, a statement by the USGS read.

No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

Also Read | Philippines Floods: 31 Dead After Overnight Downpour in Maguindanao Province (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)