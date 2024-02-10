Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Manila [Philippines], February 10 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale struck 2km NNW of Maygatasan, Philippines, on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The tremors were felt at 10:51:30 (UTC+05:30), at a depth of 12.4 km.

Also Read | OpenAI Generating 100 Billion Words per Day, Says CEO Sam Altman.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 8.729°N and longitude 125.710°E, respectively.

No reports of casulaties or any material damage have surfaced yet.

Also Read | US: Indian-Origin Businessman Dies After Being Assaulted by Unidentified Suspect in Washington.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)