French Guiana [France], March 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Cayenne city of French Guiana on Monday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 10.05 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Germany Refuses To Boycott Russian Energy Supplies.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 22-03-2022, 22:05:07 IST, Lat: 10.79 & Long: -43.46, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1174km NE of Cayenne, French Guiana," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Says Putting Peace Terms Up for Vote in Ukraine Will Harm Negotiations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)