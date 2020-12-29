Zagreb [Croatia], December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): A magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked Croatia on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The earthquake was registered at 11:19 GMT. Its epicentre was located 46 kilometres (28.5 miles) away from the Croatian capital of Zagreb, at the depth of 10 kilometres.

No damage and casualties have been reported so far. (ANI/Sputnik)

