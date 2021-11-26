Chittagong [Bangladesh], November 26 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale struck east of Chittagong, Bangladesh on Friday morning.

The quake hit 183 kilometres east of Chittagong at the depth of 60 km.

"M6.0 #earthquake strikes 183 km E of #Chittagong (#Bangladesh)," said European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). (ANI)

