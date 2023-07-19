San Salvador, July 19: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Southeast of San Salvador, El Salvador on Wednesday early morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 05:52 am IST on July 19. The quake was recorded at a depth of 88 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 19-07-2023, 05:52:10 IST, Lat: 12.74 & Long: -88.02, Depth: 88 Km, Location: 167 km SE of San Salvador, El Salvador," the NCS said in a tweet. No reports of casualties or damages have been reported. Earthquake in Central America Video: Strong 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes El Salvador, Guatemala and Other Countries.

Earthquake Hits El Salvador

