San Salvador, July 19: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Southeast of San Salvador, El Salvador on Wednesday early morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 05:52 am IST on July 19. The quake was recorded at a depth of 88 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 19-07-2023, 05:52:10 IST, Lat: 12.74 & Long: -88.02, Depth: 88 Km, Location: 167 km SE of San Salvador, El Salvador," the NCS said in a tweet. No reports of casualties or damages have been reported. Earthquake in Central America Video: Strong 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes El Salvador, Guatemala and Other Countries.

Earthquake Hits El Salvador

WATCH: Strong earthquake hits El Salvador pic.twitter.com/uvPOu3LYLS — BNO News (@BNONews) July 19, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted 79 kilometres Southeast of Afghanistan's Fayzabad. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 1:28 pm on Tuesday. The quake was recorded at a depth of 110 Kilometers. This was the second quake to have taken place within a week. Earthquake in Argentina and Chile: 6.6-Magnitude Quake Strikes Argentina and Chile's Border, Tremors Felt in Central Parts of Both Countries.

On July 15, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted 185 kilometres South-Southeast of Afghanistan's Fayzabad. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 12:49 am IST. The quake was recorded at a depth of 215 kms.

