Port Vila [Vanuatu], July 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Vanuatu Islands on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology reported.

It took place at 18:14:38 IST, at a depth of 10 Km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 14.66 and Longitude: 167.78, respectively.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 26-07-2023, 18:14:38 IST, Lat: -14.66 & Long: 167.78, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Vanuatu Islands," the NCS tweeted

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet. (ANI)

