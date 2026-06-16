World News | Earthquake of Magnitude 6.8 Jolts Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 16 (ANI): A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Tuesday morning, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 08:57 AM at a depth of 45 kilometres in Indonesia.

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"EQ of M: 6.8, On: 16/06/2026 08:57:49 IST, Lat: 1.073 S, Long: 120.263 E, Depth: 45 Km, Location: Indonesia."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2066727550081245617?s=20

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Local media outlet Jakarta Globe reported that residents evacuated their homes after the earthquake struck Palu and parts of Central Sulawesi on Tuesday.

Citing local residents and authorities monitoring the situation, it said that the tremor was strongly felt in Palu, Sigi, Donggala, and Tojo Una-Una regencies.

According to Jakarta Globe, people also moved away from coastal areas as a precaution against possible aftershocks or tsunami risks.

While there were no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage as of now, it reported that authorities were still assessing the impact of the earthquake in affected areas.

This is the second strong earthquake to hit Southeast Asia in June.

Earlier on June 8, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck the Philippines, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)