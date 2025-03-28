Naypyidaw [Myanmar], March 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Friday at 11:50 am (local time), the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres and was recorded at Latitude 21.93 N and Longitude 96.07 E.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 7.2, On: 28/03/2025 11:50:52 IST, Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

