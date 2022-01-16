Athens, Jan 16 (AP) A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled northern Greece and was felt in the capital Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The temblor occurred at 1:48 pm (1148 GMT; 6:48 am EST) in the Aegean Sea near the Mount Athos peninsula at a depth of 19.3 km (12 miles), according to the Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics.

The earthquake was felt in Athens, about 225 km (140 miles) southwest of the epicentre. (AP)

