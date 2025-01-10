San Francisco, Jan 10 (AP) An earthquake registering a magnitude of 3.7 shook part of the San Francisco Bay Area and people reported feeling a quick jolt. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major property damage.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was detected at 7:02 a.m. Friday about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco with a depth of 12 miles (19 kilometers).

People posted on social media that they were awakened by a quick, sharp motion. (AP)

