Fayzabad [Afghanistan], February 15 (ANI): An Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, as per the National Center for Seismology informed.

The epicentre of the earthquake was found at a depth of 60 kilometres. In a tweet today, NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 15-02-2022, 10:33:26 IST, Lat: 36.82 & Long: 72.61, Depth: 60 Km , Location: 185km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan"

No casualties are reported so far. More details are awaited. (ANI)

