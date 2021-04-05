Los Angeles [US], April 5 (ANI/Sputnik): A pair of earthquakes measuring up to 4.0 on the Richter scale rattled the Los Angeles area early Monday morning, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The 4.0 quake struck at 4:44 a.m. local time at the depth of 19.9 km in the Lennox area of Los Angeles County, just miles away from the international airport.

That quake followed a 2.5 magnitude temblor that hit 30 minutes earlier, USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)