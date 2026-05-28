World News | Ebola Outbreak in Congo Reaches 1,077 Suspected Cases, 246 Deaths

Kinshasa [Democratic Republic of Congo], May 28 (ANI/WAM): The number of cases linked to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to rise, with 1,077 suspected cases reported since the outbreak began, including 246 deaths, the Congolese government said on Wednesday.

According to DPA, 121 infections had been confirmed in the laboratory, including 17 fatal cases.

Also Read | India, Canada Committed to USD 50 Billion Trade Target by 2030, Says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal After Landmark Visit.

The World Health Organisation believes the actual figure is significantly higher as the outbreak in Ituri province, on the border with Uganda and South Sudan, went unnoticed for weeks, and not all cases are being reported. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)