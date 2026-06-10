World News | Education Ministry Issues LoPs to Bristol, York and UNSW to Set Up Campuses in India

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Education on Tuesday issued three Letters of Approval (LoPs) to three globally reputed Foreign Higher Education Institutions, namely, the University of Bristol, the University of York and the University of New South Wales.

Letters of Approval were handed over by the Secretary, Department of Higher Education and the Chairman, University Grants Commission, Vineet Joshi, in the presence of Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.

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The LoAs were received in person by Executive Dean and Director, University of Bristol, Michelle Jones; Vice-Chancellor, University of York, Professor Charlie Jeffery and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Education and Student Experience, University of New South Wales, Professor Sarah Maddison.

Representatives from the British High Commission, Australian High Commission, British Council, Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission, the three universities, and other guests attended the ceremony.

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Addressing the ceremony, Pradhan said that the setting up of campuses by the University of Bristol, University of York and University of New South Wales in India marked another important step in advancing the internationalisation of the education vision of NEP 2020. He said that these institutions will further strengthen quality education, global learning partnerships and research collaboration in India. He noted that with Bristol and York establishing campuses in Mumbai, and UNSW setting up its campus in Bengaluru, these universities were aligning with two of India's most dynamic knowledge, technology and innovation hotspots, and Bengaluru, which was the new Silicon Valley of the eastern part of the world.

Pradhan welcomed the three Universities to India and congratulated them for becoming part of India's growing global higher education ecosystem.

The University of Bristol will establish its Mumbai Enterprise Campus, with proposed programmes in areas including Immersive Arts, Finance, Data Science, Economics, Business Management, Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

The University of York will establish its first overseas campus in Mumbai, with proposed programmes in areas such as Finance, Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Business, Economics, Creative Industries and Management.

The University of New South Wales will establish UNSW Bengaluru, scheduled to open from August 2026 at Manyata Business Park, Bengaluru. The campus will offer programmes in areas including Business, Computer Science and Cyber Security, while also enabling deeper engagement with India in areas such as renewable energy, health, transport and education.

The establishment of these campuses forms part of the broader internationalisation agenda under NEP 2020, which places strong emphasis on attaining the highest global standards in higher education quality and promoting India as a global study destination.

The UGC Regulations for setting up and operation of campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India provide a transparent, streamlined and time-bound framework for globally reputed institutions to establish campuses in the country, while maintaining institutional autonomy and global standards.

These campuses are expected to expand access to high-quality international education within India, promote two-way academic mobility, strengthen research and innovation, create new opportunities for Indian students, and deepen India's education partnerships with the United Kingdom and Australia.

The initiative reflects the growing confidence of leading global institutions in India's regulatory and academic ecosystem and contributes to the creation of a globally competitive, inclusive and future-ready higher education landscape.

With today's handover of Letters of Approval to the University of Bristol, University of York and University of New South Wales, five LoAs have now been issued under the UGC Regulations for Foreign Higher Educational Institutions, including the University of Southampton and University of Liverpool.

The University of Southampton has already commenced academic operations for the 2025-26 session. The UGC has also issued 10 Letters of Intent (LoIs) to other globally reputed FHEIs from the UK, the US, Australia, and Italy for establishing campuses across India. Additionally, Deakin University, the University of Wollongong, and Queen's University Belfast have already started operations in GIFT City. (ANI)

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