New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said the Indian Mission in Myanmar is closely following up on the matter concerning Indian nationals who were fraudulently taken to the country and all efforts were on to release them as soon as possible.

Over 60 Indian nationals were illegally brought into Myanmar, according to sources from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). As part of a global racket, citizens were lured with job offers in Thailand but were brought illegally into Myanmar.

Also Read | Rabi Ul Awwal 2022: Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Other Countries in Middles East on This Day; Eid Milad Un Nabi Date To Be Decided.

"Spoke to our Ambassador Vinay Kumar regarding Indians held in Myanmar. Ambassador apprised me on the developments and informed that all efforts are on to release the Indians as soon as possible. Mission is closely following up the matter," Muraleedharan tweeted.

The assurance from the MoS Muraleedharan comes a day after over 30 Indians were rescued in Myanmar despite security challenges.

Also Read | South-East Asian Nations Show Red Card to China Through Economic Means.

"Despite security challenges and other legal and logistical difficulties, we have rescued more than 30 Indians so far, and are making all possible efforts to secure the release of other Indians who have fallen prey to criminal groups," the Indian embassy in Myanmar tweeted on September 20.

Earlier, sources said Myawaddy, a town in southeastern Myanmar, is not fully under the control of the country's government. Ethnic armed groups are holding sway and the Indian and several other foreign citizens are being held by them.

MEA sources said that the embassy has been working closely with the Government of Myanmar for their rescue.

After this news surfaced, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar's Yangon released an advisory, cautioning about the companies engaged in digital scamming activities located in remote eastern border areas of Myanmar.

"The Mission has observed in the recent past that some lT companies engaged in digital scamming/forge crypto activities located in remote eastern border areas of Myanmar are recruiting Indian workers from different places through their recruiting agents on the pretext of potential employment opportunities in IT sector," the advisory said.

The advisory said the Indian workers were being facilitated to enter Myanmar illegally without proper documentation leading to the entrapment of Indian workers.

"In view of the above, Indian nationals are hereby requested to exercise due caution and verify the antecedents of the recruiting agents' it is advisable to have all requisite information (job description, company details, location, employment contract etc.) before accepting any employment that has been offered," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)