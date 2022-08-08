Gaza City, Aug 7 (AP) Egyptian intelligence officials have called for a cease-fire to begin at 11:30 p.m. (2030 GMT; 4:30 p.m. EDT), indicating that a deal has been struck to end the violence in Gaza that has killed dozens of Palestinians.

An intelligence official said Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group had agreed to the truce. He spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks.

Israel began its offensive on Friday and has kept up airstrikes in the days since, while militants have lobbed barrages of rockets into Israel. (AP)

