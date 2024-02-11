Cairo [Egypt], February 11 (ANI/WAM): Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly will be participating in the World Governments Summit in Dubai, leading a high-level delegation that includes the ministers of Planning and Economic Development; International Cooperation; and Communications and Information Technology.

This came in statements by Counsellor Mohamed el-Homsani, the official spokesman for the Egyptian Cabinet, to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Also Read | Pakistan Election Results 2024: PTI-Backed Candidate Waseem Qadir Jumps Ship, Joins PML-N After Victory in Lahore.

The spokesman emphasised Egypt's long-standing commitment to participating in this important annual international forum. He highlighted the deep appreciation for the active role and close historical relations that bind Egypt and the UAE, serving as the foundation for this consistent participation.

El-Homsani underscored the Egyptian delegation's keenness to contribute ideas and perspectives on the impact of current economic challenges on sustainable development, particularly in developing countries like Egypt. He stressed the importance of sharing strategies to address these challenges effectively.

Also Read | Pakistan Election Results 2024: PTI-Backed Independent Candidates Lead With 95 Seats in National Assembly.

He further emphasised Egypt's eagerness to engage with international partners through this global event, underscoring his country's desire to showcase its efforts towards comprehensive development and highlight its strategies for tackling current economic challenges. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)