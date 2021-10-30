Accra [Ghana], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): At least eight people have died of suspected yellow fever infection in the northern Savannah Region of Ghana, a statement from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said late on Friday.

It said the victims, all nomads in the region, had never been vaccinated against yellow fever.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

"The disease is presumed to be yellow fever, and samples have been shipped for final confirmation. Tests for other viral diseases including Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, and Zika were all negative," said the GHS.

Yellow fever is a viral disease spread through mosquito bites, which is common in some African and South American regions. Its symptoms include fever and jaundice at the early stages aEight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghanand later on, bleeding from the nose and mouth with bloody stools, and vomiting of blood.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

Vaccination is a key recommended preventive measure against the disease. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)