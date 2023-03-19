Karachi, Mar 18 (PTI) Eight members of a family were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in was swept away by floods in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened in the province's Awaran district when the driver apparently tried to cut through the water flooding the mountainous road and didn't succeed with the vehicle swept away into a deep ravine.

Police officials said that two elders and six children were killed in the accident.

“Those killed include three minor girls and three boys who were in the vehicle,” said one of the senior officials.

The accident took place in the Jhao area of Awaran district which has received heavy rainfall since Friday.

